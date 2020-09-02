La familia Franco tendrá que devolver al dominio público el Pazo de Meirás

madridActualizado:
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha condenado a la familia Franco a devolver el Pazo de Meirás al declarar que es propiedad del Estado, tras concluir que el inmueble fue un regalo que se hizo en su momento al jefe del Estado y no a Francisco Franco a título personal.
La magistrada Marta Canales ha sentenciado que la compraventa de 24 de mayo de 1941, con la que el dictador logró inscribir la finca a su nombre en el Registro de la Propiedad, fue una simulación, "lo que determina la nulidad de la misma".
Además, la jueza rechaza la existencia de retraso en la presentación de la demanda y subraya que la posibilidad de presentarla "nace de un importante estudio histórico y de un consenso social logrado tras muchos años"
