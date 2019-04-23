Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Eutanasia La Fiscalía rechaza investigar el caso de María José Carrasco como violencia de género

Considera que el Juzgado número 5 de Violencia sobre la Mujer carece de competencia porque fueron unos "hechos cometidos por petición expresa" de María José Carrasco y "dada la enfermedad que padecía".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
María José Carrasco y Ángel Hernández, en una imagen de archivo. - TELECINCO

María José Carrasco y Ángel Hernández, en una imagen de archivo. - TELECINCO

La Fiscalía ha remitido un escrito a la jueza de Violencia sobre la Mujer 5 de Madrid en el que rechaza que se encargue de investigar los hechos ocurridos el pasado día 3, cuando Ángel Hernández ayudó a su esposa, María José Carrasco, a morir.

Tras la inhibición de un juzgado de instrucción que remitió los hechos a la jueza de Violencia sobre la Mujer, la Fiscalía explica en su escrito que Ángel Hernández ayudó a su esposa a ingerir una sustancia para terminar con su vida, pero fueron unos "hechos cometidos por petición expresa" de María José Carrasco y "dada la enfermedad que padecía".

Para la Fiscalía, el Juzgado número 5 de Violencia sobre la Mujer carece de competencia para conocer del presente asunto porque las diligencias abiertas a raíz del fallecimiento de María José Carrasco tienen por objeto la comisión de un delito de cooperación al suicidio.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad