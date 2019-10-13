Público
Exhumación de Franco Franco será exhumado del Valle de los Caídos el 21 o el 22 de octubre

Carmen Calvo advirtió el pasado viernes que antes del 25 de octubre el dictador saldrá de Cuelgamuros.

Tumba del dictador Francisco Franco en el Valle de los Caídos. AFP/Óscar del Pozo

El dictador Francisco Franco será exhumado entre el 21 y el 22 de octubre, según ha publicado la cadena SER en su página web. El traslado del cuerpo se producirá el después de que el asunto pase por próximo Consejo de Ministros y sea comunicado a la familia.

Fuentes del Gobierno lo habrían confirmado a la radio de Prisa, por lo que se cumpliría la proyección que Carmen Calvo anunció en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros del pasado viernes. 

Según la vicepresidenta, la momia del dictador abandonará el Valle de los Caídos antes del 25 de octubre, aunque evitó dar una fecha concreta para el suceso. Los restos de Franco serán depositados en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo, un lugar de propiedad pública a cargo de Patrimonio Nacional –tal y como reveló Público– hasta que cambió su titularidad para pasar a manos de la Administración General del Estado

En ese cementerio está enterrada Carmen Polo, mujer del dictador fallecida en 1988. Se desconoce el modus operandi con el que Franco será extraído del Valle de los Caídos, ya que se baraja incluso una evacuación en helicóptero

