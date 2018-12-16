Ghana retira una estatua de Gandhi por considerarlo racista 

La Universidad de Ghana ha retirado una estatua de Mahatma Gandhi de su campus universitario después de las protestas de la última semana en las que profesores y alumnos señalaban que el histórico líder hindú consideraba a la población africana como inferior.
El monumento fue retirado del campus universitario de Accra, capital de país africano, durante la noche del martes, según ha informado el medio británico The Guardian.
Las protestas y las controversias que la estatua llevaba a sus espaldas se basan en las últimas investigaciones que evidencian el racismo del aclamado líder independentista hindú. Dichos estudios hablan de las posturas despectivas que Gandhi mostró a lo largo de su vida hacia las comunidades nativas de Sudáfrica.
El retiro de la figura también ha causado grandes debates entre los estudiantes de la Universidad de Ghana, pues algunos entienden que los prejuicios de Gandhi se corresponden con las ideas de la época en la que vivió. Tanto es así, que prefieren poner sus ojos en los aspectos positivos de la vida del histórico líder hindú y en sus campañas por la libertad y la justicia social.
