Austria se convirtió este martes en el primer país de la Unión Europea (UE) en prohibir la utilización a nivel nacional del controvertido herbicida glifosato en la agricultura, después de que el Parlamento de Viena adoptara de forma mayoritaria una moción del partido socialdemócrata SPÖ, informó la televisión pública ORF.
La república alpina vive un período parlamentario de transición hasta las elecciones generales anticipadas del 29 de septiembre, con un Gobierno de expertos y sin mayorías fijas en la Cámara.
La iniciativa socialdemócrata recibió el respaldo del partido ultraderechista FPÖ, de los liberales Neos y de la lista progresista Jetzt, mientras que el partido popular ÖVP votó en contra.
Los populares calificaron la iniciativa como "populista" y "una bofetada para todos los agricultores que usan esta sustancia de forma correcta", mientras la organización medioambiental Greenpeace habló de un "histórico éxito".
Los expertos en Austria advierten de que la prohibición adoptada podría ser contraria a la legislación europea, que permite el uso del glifosato -una sustancia sospechosa de ser cancerígena- a nivel comunitario hasta finales de 2022.
