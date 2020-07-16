Estás leyendo: El Gobierno alerta del riesgo químico del Mar Menor y declara la sobreexplotación de tres grandes masas de agua de Doñana

El Gobierno alerta del riesgo químico del Mar Menor y declara la sobreexplotación de tres grandes masas de agua de Doñana

El Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica avanza en sus planes para tratar de salvar dos de los ecosistemas más amenazados por la agricultura y la captación de agua.

El Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica avanza en sus labores de rescate del Mar Menor y Doñana, dos de las masas de agua más importantes y más amenazadas del Estado español. Tanto es así, que el la Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura (CHS) ha declarado este jueves el acuífero del Campo de Cartagena "en riesgo de no alcanzar el buen estado químico" por la elevada presencia de nitratos en su agua.

En cuanto a Doñana, la Junta de Gobierno de la Confederación Hidrográfica del Guadalquivir (CHG) ha declarado la sobreexplotación de tres de las cinco grandes masas de agua de este humedal, considerado Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco. Se trata de los acuíferos de La Rocina, Almonte y Marismas, que se encuentran en "riesgo de no alcanzar el buen estado cuantitativo".

De esta forma, se activan los trámites para que los organismos de las cuencas –CHS y CHG– procedan a elaborar un plan de ordenación que permita racionalizar los usos del agua y evitar las malas prácticas que están llevando a estos ecosistemas a una situación crítica. 

(Habrá ampliación)

