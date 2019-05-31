Una mujer es asesinada por su pareja que se ha suicidado en Agüimes, Gran Canaria

Una mujer, de 38 años, ha sido presuntamente asesinada por el disparo de una escopeta en el municipio de Agüimes, Gran Canaria. El presunto autor del crimen era la pareja de la mujer, un hombre de 45 años que se ha suicidado.
Los cuerpos fueron hallados este jueves en el domicilio, cuando la hija de la víctima, preocupada por no saber nada de su madre se acercó a su casa, y ayudada por un vecino, pudo derribar la puerta.
Si se confirma que se trata de un asesinato por violencia machista, habría 21 víctimas en lo que
va de año
El cuerpo de la mujer presentaba una herida provocada por un arma de fuego en la cabeza, al igual que su pareja, que también tenía marcas de impacto. La Guardia Civil encontró el arma en la casa.
Según fuentes policiales, parece que se trata de un caso de violencia machista, y se baraja la hipótesis de que el hombre pudo haber disparado a la víctima para después suicidarse él con la misma arma. El hombre tenía permiso para la posesión de ésta y no tenía antecedentes policiales.
De confirmarse que se trata de un asesinato por violencia machista, se sumarían hasta 21 víctimas en lo que va de año en lo que va de año. Según el Ministerio de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad la última víctima fue en Murcia el 9 de mayo. Además, se encuentran dos investigaciones abiertas para concluir otras dos muertes de mujeres con posibilidad de haber sido asesinadas por violencia machista.
