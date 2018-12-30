Luchar contra el cambio climático y visibilizar el papel de las mujeres en la ciencia y los entornos de decisión. Esas son las dos premisas principales que tiene la expedición a la Antártida que llevarán a cabo el próximo 31 de diciembre ochenta científicas de diferentes disciplinas.
El proyecto, que se desarrollará hasta 19 de enero, es la culminación del programa australiano Homeward Bound, que busca crear una red internacional de mil científicas destacadas en investigaciones sobre el calentamiento global. De esta forma, mujeres de más de 35 nacionalidades podrán intercambiar datos y trabajar juntas en un proyecto medioambiental feminista.
Además, las ochenta protagonistas de esta expedición contarán con el apoyo de la costarricense Christiana Figueres, antropóloga y reconocida activista en la lucha contra el cambio climático y los derechos de las mujeres. Figueres fue secretaria ejecutiva de la Convención Marco de Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático y participó activamente en las negociaciones del Protocolo de Kyoto.
Esta es la tercera edición del proyecto de investigación impulsado por
Homeward Bound, ya que en 2016 y en 2017 se efectuaron viajes previos a la Antártida, una zona que ofrece respuestas rápidas a los problemas medioambientales se pueden visibilizar.
Pero, sin lugar a dudas, lo novedoso de este proyecto es el trasfondo feminista del programa. Tanto es así, las mujeres siguen sin tener reconocimiento dentro de la ciencia y los diferentes espacios de poder y toma de decisión, pese a que representan al 57% de las graduaciones universitaria más recientes.
