Los taxistas madrileños han llevado su protesta al centro de la capital y bloquean varios carriles del paseo de la Castellana, entre la plaza de Colón y la de Gregorio Marañón, en su séptimo día de huelga por su conflicto con los vehículos de transporte con conductor (VTC).
Los vehículos de centenares de taxistas permanecen desde la noche del sábado parados en los carriles centrales del paseo de la Castellana, de modo que el resto de coches solo pueden circular por los laterales, según ha confirmado a Efe la Policía Municipal.
Entre gritos de "guerra, guerra, guerra", los taxistas celebran este domingo una asamblea para decidir sus próximas acciones en su protesta, trasladadas al Paseo de la Castellana una vez que ha finalizado la Feria Internacional de Turismo (Fitur) que se celebraba en IFEMA.
Los taxistas decidieron este viernes continuar con los paros tras considerar "insuficiente" el preacuerdo para regular los VTC suscrito por la Comunidad y el Ayuntamiento de la capital, que planteaba los límites a la precontratación de VTC, principal escollo en las conversaciones previas, en términos de espacio, y no de tiempo, como ellos reclaman.
Durante la noche del pasado sábado, los taxistas celebraron una asamblea en los alrededores del estadio Santiago Bernabéu en la que acordaron dirigirse a los alrededores de la plaza de Colón, donde han recibido el apoyo de compañeros llegados de todas las partes de España.
La Policía Municipal ha indicado a EFE que los carriles laterales van a permanecer abiertos durante todo el día y que también se puede atravesar la arteria madrileña desde los carriles transversales.
