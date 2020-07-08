Estás leyendo: Illa admite "preocupación" por los brotes, especialmente los de Lleida y Lugo

El ministro de Sanidad afirma que desde el 11 de mayo se han detectado 118 brotes del virus, de los cuales 67 siguen activos.

03/07/2020.- El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en el acto central de campaña que los socialistas vascos celebraron en San Sebastián. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en el acto central de campaña que los socialistas vascos celebraron en San Sebastián. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha dicho este miércoles que sigue desde "una situación de preocupación" la evolución de los 67 brotes de covid-19 activos en estos momentos en España, siendo los del Segrià (Lleida) y A Mariña (Lugo) los que más le inquietan.

En declaraciones a Catalunya Ràdio, Illa ha informado de que desde el 11 de mayo se han detectado 118 brotes del virus, de los cuales 67 siguen activos. "Sabemos que habrá brotes, ha habido en todos los países, pero naturalmente lo seguimos con preocupación y a diario", ha indicado el ministro.

Ha afirmado que "la comunicación técnica" con las comunidades autónomas es "constante" y "muy fluida" y que hasta que no se encuentre una vacuna contra el virus -según ha dicho, si todo va bien llegaría durante el segundo trimestre del año próximo- habrá que "aprender a convivir con él". Ello requerirá de "mucha exigencia individual" y "estar en alerta".

Con relación a si las elecciones gallegas se podrán celebrar con normalidad, ha dicho que es algo que habrá que "valorar diariamente", si bien ha insinuado que se podrán llevar a cabo "si las cosas se hacen bien y se toman precauciones". En cualquier caso, no es algo que deba decidir su ministerio, sino que es la Junta Electoral quien "debería tomar medidas" si fuera necesario.

Por otra parte, no ha querido entrar a valorar si la Generalitat tardó demasiado en confinar perimetralmente el Segrià, aunque sí ha señalado que era "una decisión difícil de tomar" y ha alertado de que "en función de cómo evolucionen las cosas no se puede descartar nada", tampoco un confinamiento domiciliario en esta comarca leridana. Los brotes de las cuatro comarcas aragonesas, en cambio, "están en vistas de control", pues existe "una reducción de casos" y "la evolución es positiva".

