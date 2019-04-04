Las autoridades sanitarias francesas decidieron este jueves retirar del mercado como medida de precaución varios modelos de implantes mamarios por su potencial riesgo de provocar cáncer.
La Agencia Nacional de Seguridad del Medicamento y de los Productos de Salud (ANSM) destacó que ciertos implantes rugosos y aquellos con superficie recubierta en poliuretano "constituye un factor de riesgo en la aparición de linfoma anaplásico de células grandes".
Desde 2011, se han detectado en el país 59 casos de ese tipo de linfoma asociados a los implantes mamarios.
La ASNM dijo haber tomado su decisión para reducir la exposición de las mujeres a ese riesgo
La ASNM dijo haber tomado su decisión para reducir la exposición de las mujeres a ese riesgo "poco común pero grave", aunque teniendo en cuenta que es poco habitual no recomendó que las portadoras de los implantes sospechosos se los quiten de forma preventiva.
En total hay seis fabricantes afectados, Arion, Sebbin, Nagor, Eurosilicone y Polytech, por esa medida que entrará en vigor este viernes, destacó el organismo, que, con datos de 2017, calcula que en Francia hay en total unas 400.000 mujeres con prótesis mamarias.
Se desconoce la tasa de mujeres españolas que portan las prótesis prohibidas por las autoridades francesas. Como explica la vocal de la Secpre, Carmen Iglesias, "el registro nacional de implantes se puso en marcha hace dos años y no es obligatorio, por lo que aún no se registran todas las prótesis que se ponen en nuestro país. Es imposible saber cuántas pacientes tienen estos implantes", aunque el uso es amplio, según informa El Mundo
