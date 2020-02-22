gran canaria
Un incendio declarado en las últimas horas en la Degollada de Tasarte, en el municipio grancanario de La Aldea de San Nicolás, ha obligado a confinar a la población de Tasarte y se estudia proceder de la misma forma en Tasartico, según ha anunciado el Cabildo de Gran Canaria en Twitter.
La población "ha sido finalmente confinada por ser la opción más segura", añade el cabildo, que advierte de que la gente de Tasartico debe permanecer "preparada y pendiente".
La institución ha explicado que se trabaja en el control del frente que afecta al término de Tasarte, mientras que el que avanzaba en dirección a la reserva natural de Inagua está "parado en los riscos" de la zona y "bajando de intensidad".
El fuego comenzó cerca de la carretera GC-200 pasadas las 18.00 horas de este sábado y a sofocarlo acudieron una unidad Presa del Consorcio de Emergencias de Gran Canaria y efectivos de Protección Civil de Mogán.
Su ascenso en dirección a la reserva natural de Inaugua y su potencial preocupa a los técnicos y han sido activados los parques de bomberos de Gáldar y Puerto Rico.
La corporación grancanaria pedía en esta red social que se tomaran precauciones con el fuego, con el uso de maquinaria que emitiera chispas y con cualquier instrumento de ignición, dada la alerta vigente en Canarias por calima, ascenso de temperaturas y previsibles vientos fuertes.
