Infancia Retiran agendas escolares con lemas como "otoño rima con no me toques el coño"

El Consistorio de Las Rozas presionó a un centro de Carrefour para que las retirase tras la "denuncia de una madre" de la localidad. Desde Puterful, la editorial que elabora estas agendas, han manifestado que "no son infantiles".

Imagen de las agendas en la zona escolar de un centro comercial, tal y como lo denunciaba una usuaria.

El supermercado Carrefour ubicado en el centro comercial El Pinar de Las Rozas, en Madrid, ha retirado una serie de agendas escolares de la zona infantil a petición del Ayuntamiento de la localidad, que las considera "inapropiadas" por los lemas que contienen en sus portadas.

'Caminar borracha y con tacones debería ser deporte de riesgo', 'El otoño rima bastante con no me toques el coño' o 'Cuidado con comerse el mundo que luego hay que cagarlo' son algunos de estos lemas.

El Consistorio ha explicado a través de su cuenta de la red social Twitter que han conocido este caso por la "denuncia de una madre" de la localidad.

"No parece una agenda escolar muy apropiada. Solicitamos que la reiteren", han escrito en la cuenta de Twitter de la Concejalía de Educación de Las Rozas.

La propia edil de Educación, Mercedes Piera, ha explicado a través del mismo medio que el encargado de la tienda ha retirado la "controvertida agenda" de la zona de niños y ha sido trasladada a una sección para adultos.

Desde Puterful, la editorial que elabora estas agendas, han manifestado en Twitter que "no son infantiles".

En la página web de Puterful, se identifica como Agenda Escolar un bloc anillado azul con el lema sobre "cagar" el mundo, junto aun calendario de color rosa con el lema "en abril, polvazos mil".

