Informe PISA España empeora en Matemáticas y Ciencias en el primer PISA con la Lomce

La OCDE ha publicado este martes los resultados de este informe sobre 79 países, que llega a España envuelto en polémica al haberse aplazado los datos en la prueba de compresión lectora tras detectarse "anomalías" en algunas respuestas de alumnos de varias comunidades autónomas.

España empeora en Matemáticas y Ciencias en el primer PISA con la Lomce.

Los alumnos españoles de 15 años han bajado 4,5 puntos en Matemáticas y hasta 9,5 puntos en Ciencias en el informe internacional PISA 2018 respecto al de 2015 y siguen por debajo de la media de la OCDE en el primer estudio realizado tras implantarse la Lomce en cuarto de Secundaria Obligatoria (ESO).

España ha obtenido 481 puntos en Matemáticas (489 OCDE) y 483 en Ciencias (489 OCDE) y se ha colocado en niveles similares a los estudiantes de Hungría y Lituania, mientras que el "ranking" vuelve a estar liderado por China y Singapur en ambas pruebas.

