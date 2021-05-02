La Ingobernable vuelve a ocupar en el centro de Madrid y crean una Oficina de Derechos Sociales

madrid
La Calle de la cruz en Madrid ha sido la ubicación elegida por decenas de activistas para comenzar una nueva andadura para la ya conocida, y hasta en dos ocasiones desalojada, Ingobernable. El edificio pertenece a los hermanos Fernández Luengo, quienes especulan con la vivienda en la capital y dueños de la firma Marco Aldany, según comenta Eloy, uno de los portavoces de La Ingobernable.
Medio centenar de personas en el esperaban en el interior desde primera hora de la mañana mientras otras cien se preparaban por las inmediaciones para dar cobertura y seguridad a la ocupación. "Queremos construir una Oficina de Derechos Sociales Ingobernable. Vivimos una vulneración sistemática de los derechos de muchas personas en esta ciudad y queremos unirnos para luchar contra ello", ha explicado Alejandra, otra de las portavoces.
El nuevo enclave, de esta forma, dará soporte y ayuda a quien lo necesite: "Los ejes desde los que trabajaremos serán derecho a la alimentación, salud pública, derecho a la protesta, transfeminismo y disidencias, precariedad laboral, renta básica, y los construiremos con otros colectivos de Madrid", comenta Alejandra.
