Un taxista ha resultado herido este martes en Madrid durante una protesta en la autovía A-2. El hombre, arrollado por un coche de color negro cuando trataba de cortar la carretera junto a varios compañeros, está hospitalizado en estado "muy grave" en el hospital La Paz con un traumatismo craneoencefálico, según ha confirmado una portavoz del centro médico.
Unas imágenes grabadas por Mediaset y difundidas por Telecinco han captado el momento en el que el taxista, con un peto amarillo, un gorro y una bocina, se abalanza sobre el capó del vehículo sobre el que ya se encontraba otro taxista, con el objetivo de impedir que continuara su marcha.
El conductor incrementa la velocidad y, según se puede ver en el vídeo, el hombre cae y se golpea en la cabeza contra el asfalto. El herido, de unos 30 años, queda tendido en el suelo mientras que el conductor sigue su marcha y es perseguido a pie unos metros por otros manifestantes, aunque sin éxito ya que el vehículo continúa su marcha por el arcén de la A-2.
Los taxistas testigos de lo ocurrido aseguran que el vehículo es un coche con licencia VTC. Este extremo no ha sido confirmado aún por la Guardia Civil, que se encarga de investigar lo ocurrido y que todavía no tiene detenidos.
El incidente se ha producido en torno a las 13:30 horas de este martes, cuando un grupo de piquetes informativos del colectivo del taxi llevaba a cabo una protesta en el carril central de la A-2 sentido Madrid, a la altura del kilómetro 7. El taxista herido fue atendido por cuatro dotaciones del Samur-Protección Civil en el lugar. El resto de manifestantes, consternados por lo ocurrido, han decidido abandonar la protesta y se han dirigido a Ifema.
