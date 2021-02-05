Estás leyendo: Interior revela que solo acabaron en sanción 7.000 multas del millón que se impusieron durante el estado de alarma

Público
Público

Ministerio del Interior Interior revela que solo acabaron en sanción 7.000 multas del millón que se impusieron durante el estado de alarma

Durante el primer estado de alarma fueron tramitadas por las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado 1.472.127 multas, pero solo 7.408 acabaron en sanción.

Control policía estado de alarma
Un agente de la Policía Nacional durante un control por el estado de alarma. EFE.

madrid

Actualizado:

Durante el primer estado de alarma fueron tramitadas por las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado 1.472.127 multas: la Policía Nacional impuso 286.980; la Guardia Civil, 337.866; y los efectivos de las policías autonómicas y locales propusieron en total 517.281. Sin embargo, solo 7.408 acabaron en sanción

Los datos los ha proporcionado el Ministerio del Interior al Partido Popular después de que su portavoz de Interior, Ana Vázquez Blanco, planteara varias preguntas en el Congreso de los Diputados relacionadas con este asunto. 

La diputada del PP ha mostrado su disconformidad con las estadísticas proporcionadas por la cartera que dirige Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Vázquez ha pedido la comparecencia del ministro porque cree "que su órdenes contradictorias estaban causando problemas en la aplicación de la Ley" a los agentes de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado. 

Las delegaciones del Gobierno son las encargadas de administrar las sanciones y solo tramitaron 7.408 multas a las personas que no cumplieron con las medidas decretadas durante el estado de alarma para hacer frente a la emergencia sanitaria provocada por la covid-19.

València fue la provincia que más sanciones tramitó, en total, 842. Le siguen Las Palmas (777), Tenerife (609), Granada (384), Cáceres (341) y Córdoba (279). Las provincias que menos expedientes de sanción impusieron fueron Madrid (17), Zaragoza (15), La Rioja (8), Sevilla (5), Jaén (4), Málaga (1) y, finalmente, Castellón, que no tramitó ninguna sanción. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público