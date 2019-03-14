La Audiencia de Granada ha confirmado la pena de cinco años de prisión para Juana Rivas por sustracción de menores, después de que hace dos veranos permaneciera un mes en paradero desconocido con sus dos hijos incumpliendo las resoluciones judiciales que le obligaban a entregárselos al padre, el italiano Franceso Arcuri.

En la sentencia, contra la que cabe recurso ante el Tribunal Supremo, el tribunal estima no obstante parcialmente el recurso de Rivas y revoca la sentencia en lo referido a la indemnización que debe abonar a su expareja por daño moral, que rebaja de 30.000 a 12.000 euros.

La Sección Primera de la Audiencia justifica su decisión en que Rivas cometió los dos delitos de sustracción de menores por los que fue condenada por el Juzgado de lo Penal 1 de Granada y rechaza su argumento de que existe una causa justificada para que no entregara a los niños, en tanto que "por más que ella presente -a su expareja- como un maltratador no ha sido condenado por ello" y además no existía "peligro" para los menores si regresaban con el padre a Italia, donde tienen fijada su residencia.

Recuerda la sala que en esta causa se decide "exclusivamente sobre la no entrega de los menores pese a las resoluciones que así lo establecen, reteniendo a los menores, ocultos, sin que se supiera de su paradero". Una conducta "delictiva" que supone "una desobediencia a la autoridad al incumplir sus resoluciones y por otra parte se infringe el derecho del menor a relacionarse con sus padres, a vivir en su ambiente, familiar, social, educativo, es decir a estar en su entorno, en lo que le es conocido".

