Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Juana Rivas La defensa de Juana Rivas pedirá el indulto tras confirmarse la condena por sustracción de menores

Los abogados de la defensa han emitido un comunicado en el que trasladan su "máximo respeto" a la resolución judicial, aunque "no compartan en absoluto" la argumentación expuesta.

Publicidad
Media: 3.50
Votos: 2
Juana Rivas./Europa Press

Juana Rivas./Europa Press

La defensa de Juana Rivas ha anunciado su intención de presentar una petición de indulto por entender que concurren las excepcionales circunstancias que recoge la ley para concederlo, después de que la Audiencia de Granada haya confirmado la pena de cinco años de cárcel para esta madre de Maracena por sustracción de menores.

El despacho Aránguez Abogados, que representa a Rivas en este proceso, ha emitido un comunicado en el que traslada su "máximo respeto" a la resolución judicial, aunque "no comparta en absoluto" la argumentación expuesta en la misma.

La defensa de Rivas ha anunciado así su intención de presentar la correspondiente petición de indulto de acuerdo con la Ley de 18 de junio de 1870, de Reglas para el ejercicio de la Gracia de Indulto, por entender que en este caso concurren las excepcionales circunstancias contenidas en la misma.

La Audiencia de Granada ha estimado parcialmente el recurso de Rivas en lo referido a la indemnización que debe abonar a su expareja por daño moral, que rebaja de 30.000 a 12.000 euros.

No obstante, la sentencia mantiene "íntegros" los demás pronunciamientos del Juzgado de lo Penal 1 de Granada, incluyendo la pena de cinco años de cárcel por dos delitos de sustracción de menores y la privación de la patria potestad sobre los niños durante un periodo de seis años.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad