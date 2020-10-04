Estás leyendo: El juez decreta prisión provisional para cuatro detenidos por una presunta agresión sexual a una menor en València

El juez decreta prisión provisional para cuatro detenidos por una presunta agresión sexual a una menor en València

La Guardia Civil de Xátiva detuvo a seis hombres por su supuesta implicación en este hecho, aunque el juzgado sólo ha aplicado la prisión provisional a cuatro de ellos.

El titular de guardia del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Ontinyent (València) ha acordado este sábado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para los cuatro detenidos por una presunta agresión sexual a una menor de 16 años en el municipio valenciano de Xátiva.

Así ha informado el servicio de comunicación del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana en una nota de prensa en la que explica que el juez de guardia ha tomado esa decisión en el marco de una causa abierta por delitos de agresión sexual a la menor, abuso sexual y omisión del deber de impedir delitos, sin perjuicio de ulterior calificación.

La Guardia Civil de Xátiva, en Valencia, detuvo en la tarde de este viernes a seis hombres por su supuesta implicación en este hecho, aunque el juzgado sólo ha informado de que se ha aplicado la prisión provisional para cuatro de ellos.

Durante la tarde de este viernes, varias personas declararon en el Cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Xàtiva en relación a los hechos.

