El juez ordena detener al kamikaze que mató a un joven en la M-50 de Madrid

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 5 de Coslada (Madrid) ha ordenado este jueves detener al conductor que el domingo mató a un joven de 20 años tras circular en sentido contrario por la M-50 y que esta tarde prestará declaración en los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, el juez ha tomado esta decisión ante el inminente alta hospitalaria del conductor, un hombre de 35 años que resultó herido en el accidente que él mismo provocó.
El kamikaze, que triplicó la tasa de alcoholemia en el análisis posterior al siniestro, será detenido en el mismo centro hospitalario y conducido a los juzgados de Madrid para que el juez de guardia le tome declaración.
El caso ha recaído en el Juzgado número 5 de Coslada, que, al menos de momento, investiga un presunto delito de homicidio por imprudencia y otro contra la seguridad vial, si bien eso no impide que pueda variar los delitos en función del resultado de las pesquisas.
El conductor responsable del siniestro había quedado en libertad por la Guardia Civil mientras permanecía hospitalizado, pero ahora el juez ha ordenado su detención ante su inminente alta.
El suceso tuvo lugar hacia las 06.30 horas del domingo en el kilómetro 25 de la M-50, a la altura de Coslada, donde el vehículo kamikaze chocó contra otro que circulaba correctamente en dirección a esa localidad madrileña, provocando la muerte de un joven de 20 años.
