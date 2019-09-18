Público
Madrid El conductor kamikaze que causó la muerte de un joven en la M-50 queda en libertad 

El hombre triplicaba la tasa de alcoholemia cuando atropelló a un chico de 20 años a la altura de Coslada. En el momento del accidente, el acusado circulaba en sentido contrario. 

15/09/2019 - Un vehículo kamikaze que circulaba por dirección contraria ha colisionado frontalmente con otro vehículo. EFE/Comunidad de Madrid

El conductor kamikaze que provocó la muerte de un joven de 20 años en la M-50 de Madrid el pasado domingo se niega a declarar ante la Guardia Civil y se encuentra en libertad, por el momento. Ahora el Juzgado número 5 de Coslada decidirá los delitos que le imputa y si ingresa en prisión o, si por el contrario, le mantienen en libertad.  

El kamikaze de 24 años, que ha quedado en libertad, es acusado de un delito contra la seguridad vial por el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 5 de Coslada, según informa El País

El hombre, que fue arrestado tras el siniestro, triplicaba al menos la tasa de alcoholemia. Además, según han indicado fuentes de la investigación, circulaba por el kilómetro 25 de la M-50 (a la altura de Coslada) en sentido contrario. 

El suceso tuvo lugar el domingo 15 sobre las 06.30 de la mañana. Según Emergencias 112, el kamikaze había sufrido un traumatismo ortopédico en el brazo y fue trasladado al Hospital Gregorio Marañón. Aún no ha recibido el alta médica.

La víctima del accidente, Víctor López, iba de camino al trabajo cuando sufrió la colisión que acabó con su vida. 

