Los padres de Julen, el niño de 2 años que murió tras caer el pasado 13 de enero a un pozo en Totalán (Málaga), han presentado una querella criminal ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número 12 de Málaga contra un medio digital por noticias falsas.
Esta querella ha sido presentada después de que el juzgado diera un plazo a la representante legal para que formulara una querella contra el medio, La Tribuna de España, que ha publicado noticias falsas y ofensivas, según ha asegurado la abogada de la familia del pequeño, Antonia Barba.
Además dichas informaciones en muchos casos han sido retuiteadas por usuarios o la información ha sido utilizada para hacer otros comentarios con el consiguiente daño a los familiares del menor, ha subrayado la letrada, que espera que en breve sea admitida a trámite la querella.
Por otra parte, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Madrid tomará declaración, el 21 de mayo a las 10.15 horas, a un tuitero investigado como posible autor de un delito de trato degradante en los mensajes que publicó sobre el caso Julen.
Los padres de Julen presentaron varias denuncias por hechos similares ante la brigada de Delitos Tecnológicos de la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga por comentarios ofensivos y en tono de burla en las redes sociales y tras judicializarse uno de los procesos se ha quedado en Madrid porque supuestamente los mensajes se difundieron desde allí.
