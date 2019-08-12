Público
Vientres de alquiler Justicia pide a la Fiscalía que investigue a las agencias de vientres de alquiler que operan en España

El Ministerio recuerda que es una práctica prohibida por la legislación española y las agencias que ofrecen estos servicios en nuestro país "se lucran mediante esta actividad ilegal que realizan en terceros países".

Imagen de archivo de la concentración en contra de feria 'Surrofair' de promoción de la gestación subrogada que se celebró en Madrid / EFE

El Ministerio de Justicia ha solicitado a la Fiscalía General del Estado que inicie una investigación sobre las actividades de las agencias de vientres de alquiler que operan en España.

Según recuerda este lunes el Ministerio en un comunicado, es una práctica prohibida por la legislación española y las agencias que ofrecen estos servicios en nuestro país "se lucran mediante esta actividad ilegal que realizan en terceros países".

Existe la posibilidad de que en estos países se vulneren los derechos de las mujeres 

Otras circunstancias que tiene en cuenta el Ejecutivo en su petición son la posibilidad de que en esos terceros países se vulneren los derechos de las mujeres gestantes y que, en ocasiones, se hagan pasar por hijos a niños nacidos sin relación genética alguna con las parejas. Todo ello sin perjuicio de dar solución a las situaciones de hecho que se hayan creado atendiendo al interés superior del menor, subraya Justicia.

