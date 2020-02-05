Estás leyendo: LG cancela su participación en el Mobile World Congress ante el supuesto riesgo de exponer a sus empleados al coronavirus

MWC LG cancela su participación en el Mobile World Congress ante el supuesto riesgo de exponer a sus empleados al coronavirus

La multinacional afirma que los viajes internacionales de los empleados de LG se han ido restringiendo mucho más "a medida que el virus continúa propagándose".

El responsable de movilidad de LG en Reino Unido, Andrew Coughlin, durante la presentación del nuevo terminal móvil LG Spirit celebrada el domingo en Barcelona, donde el lunes se inaugurará de forma oficial el Mobile World Congress (MWC).
El responsable de movilidad de LG en Reino Unido, Andrew Coughlin, durante la presentación del nuevo terminal móvil LG Spirit, (MWC).

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

LG Electrónics ha decidido cancelar su exposición y participación en el Mobile World Congress (MWC), previsto para finales de este mes en Barcelona, a fin de eliminar "por completo" el riesgo de exponer a sus empleados al coronavirus en viajes internacionales.

En un comunicado remitido a Efe, LG Electronics refiere que "está siguiendo y monitorizando de cerca la situación actual relacionada con el brote de coronavirus que fue declarado recientemente como emergencia mundial por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), ya que el virus sigue propagándose fuera de China".

Por ello añade que "anteponiendo la seguridad y la salud de sus empleados, socios y clientes, LG ha decidido cancelar su exposición y participación en el MWC 2020".

Afirma que los viajes internacionales de los empleados de LG se han ido restringiendo mucho más "a medida que el virus continúa propagándose". "En lugar de participar en el MWC 2020, LG celebrará próximamente otros actos para anunciar sus nuevos móviles del 2020", añade la nota de LG Electronics

