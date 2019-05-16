La discriminación al colectivo LGTBi está muy presente en el ámbito laboral. "Se reproducen formas de discriminación múltiples, las cuales a menudo están normalizadas o pasan desapercibidas", según asegura el informe elaborado por la UGT, y en el que se establece que se manifiesta a través de insultos, agresiones, o "bromas".
"Es significativo que, en muchos casos, las personas LGTBi, que han salido del armario en su ámbito familiar y social cercano, mantienen oculta su orientación e identidad en el trabajo", puntualiza este informe para el Día Internacional contra la LGTBIfobia, que se celebra el 17 de mayo.
Fueron 629 las agresiones registradas en 2018 contra personas LGTBi, según asegura el informe La cara oculta de la violencia de FELGTB. Pero son muy pocas las denuncias que se realizan: "solo llegan a denunciarse un 10% de las agresiones discriminatorias, por la falta de confianza en los órganos judiciales y policiales".
Asímismo, se señala que siguen existiendo altos niveles de exclusión a la hora de optar a un puesto de trabajo. Y esto se acentúa cuando se trata de personas trans, cuyo paro alcanza el 85%.
