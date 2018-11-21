La Asociación Animalista Aprova ha denunciado en el Ayuntamiento de Bilbao el lanzamiento por un vecino de un cachorro de perro por el balcón, que causó la muerte del can. En este sentido, pide que investigue los hechos que, a su juicio, suponen una "infracción muy grave" de la Ordenanza municipal para la protección de animales.
La denuncia de la Asociación Provida Animal recuerda que los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 17 de noviembre, sobre las dos de la madrugada, cuando un vecino lanzó un cachorro de perro desde el balcón de la pensión donde se encontraba, en Bilbao La Vieja.
Según relata Aprova, un grupo de gente que se encontraba debajo, fue testigo de "la brutal agresión". El perro fue recogido por un vecino, que lo llevó a la Clínica Veterinaria Indautxu, donde llegó "con un hilo de vida", y no pudo sobrevivir.
Por ello, el colectivo animalista ha presentado denuncia en la concejalía de Sanidad y Consumo del Consistorio de la capital vizcaína, y ha recordado que la Ordenanza Reguladora de la Tenencia y Protección de Animales en el Término Municipal de Bilbao, en su artículo 25, considera infracciones "muy graves" que se cause la muerte a los animales mediante actos de agresión o suministro de sustancias tóxicas.
En su artículo 26, señala que las infracciones "muy graves" se sancionarán con multa de unos 1.500 euros. La asociación denunciante insta al Ayuntamiento de Bilbao que investigue los hechos y proceda a "la aplicación íntegra" de la Ordenanza municipal.
