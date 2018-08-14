Público
Público

Maltrato animal Investigada por maltrato animal la dueña de un 'pit bull' después de que su perro matara a otro

Los agentes comprobaron que un perro de la raza 'shih tzu' se encontraba herido de gravedad a consecuencia de las mordeduras provocadas por otro de raza 'pit bull'.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
El perro que mató a otro en San Fernando de Henares era un 'Pit Bull' - EFE

El perro se encontraba suelto y sin bozal en el momento del ataque - EFE

La propietaria de un perro de raza 'pit bull' será investigada por un presunto delitos de maltrato animal después de que el pasado 3 de agosto su can matara a otro, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado.

Tras desplazarse al Parque Dulce Chacón en San Fernando de Henares, lugar donde sucedieron los hechos, los agentes comprobaron que un perro de la raza 'shih tzu' se encontraba herido de gravedad a consecuencia de las mordeduras provocadas por otro de raza 'pit bull'. Posteriormente se tendría conocimiento del fallecimiento del animal herido.

Según pudieron constatar los agentes, el can se encontraba suelto y sin bozal en el momento del ataque. Además, tras comprobar la documentación también se verifico que el animal carecía del seguro obligatorio de responsabilidad civil.

Además, la propietaria del 'pit bull' fue propuesta para diversas sanciones administrativas en base a la normativa vigente que regula este tipo de animales.

A raíz de estos hechos, la Policía Local ha querido recordar a los dueños de perros considerados potencialmente peligrosos, la obligatoriedad de adoptar diversas medidas como ir provistos de un bozal y sujetos con una correa, entre otras.

Etiquetas