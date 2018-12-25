Los cinco miembros de La Manada, condenados a nueve años de prisión por abusos sexuales a una joven en los Sanfermines del 2016, acudirán mañana a la Audiencia de Sevilla para seguir por videoconferencia la vista en la Audiencia de Navarra para decidir si siguen en libertad provisional o entran en prisión.
El fallo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra (TSJN) aún no es firme, ya que las partes han recurrido al Supremo, y la defensa de La Manada -José Ángel Prenda, Jesús Cabezuelo, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, Jesús Escudero y Ángel Boza- entiende que deben seguir en libertad provisional mientras el Supremo resuelve.
Por contra, la Fiscalía ha pedido su ingreso en prisión, una vez que el TSJN ha confirmado la condena a nueve años de prisión impuesta por la Audiencia de Navarra, por "la no modificación de los llamados hechos probados por el TSJN al resolver el recurso de apelación y las especiales características del recurso de casación, hacen necesario asegurar el cumplimiento de la condena" y evitar la "posibilidad de que los penados se sustraigan a la acción de la justicia".
El abogado de La Manada, Agustín Martínez, defenderá en la Audiencia de Navarra que no han cambiado las circunstancias por las que se decretó la libertad provisional de sus clientes el pasado junio, tras casi dos años en prisión preventiva, al cumplir éstos con las medidas cautelares, entre ellas personarse tres veces por semana en los juzgados de Sevilla, no viajar a Madrid, donde reside la víctima, ni comunicarse o acercarse a ella.
Ambas partes expondrán su posiciones en la vistilla de mañana, a partir de las 10.00 horas, en la Audiencia de Navarra, que los condenados seguirán desde Sevilla por videoconferencia, si bien no es previsible que la decisión se conozca en el momento sino en unos días
