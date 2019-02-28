Las revelaciones en torno a los abusos de Manuel Briñas, el fraile marianista que dirigió durante 20 años la escuela deportiva del Atlético de Madrid, continúan. Este jueves, el diario El País informa de que a la orden de los Marianistas también han llegado denuncias de alumnos del colegio madrileño Santa María del Pilar.

Estos se suman a los destapados en el colegio Hermanos Amorós, también en la capital. El diario ha logrado recabar testimonios de más de una docena de exalumnos que denuncian que sufrieron abusos del fraile. Los mismos se habrían producido desde los años sesenta: entre 1964 y 1997, cuando los entonces menores contaban con entre siete y 13 años. Los mismos no habrían tenido lugar nunca en el seno del Atlético, según lo que se conoce hasta ahora.

Los métodos de Briñas para lograr sus propósitos eran muy diversos. Hoy se conoce también cómo el marianista conseguía que los menores no hablaran: "Con regalos como cintas de música, chándales, entradas de fútbol...", denuncia una de las víctimas.

El pasado 13 de febrero se destapó que el fraile había abusado de al menos un menor en los años setenta. Briñas entonces lo admitió pero aseguró que sólo había sido en una ocasión y vino a excusarse en la reciente muerte de su mujer. Un día después, otras cuatro víctimas denunciaban también abusos, contradiciendo la versión del marianista.

"Rompió en mí algo que nunca pude volver a unir. Me pasó con 11 o 12 años en el colegio. Yo jugaba a balonmano y me lesioné el hombro. Cuando volvía al vestuario dijo que me daría un masaje. Me hizo quedar en calzoncillos. Me acarició por todas partes y, tras unos minutos, dijo: Ahora vas a notar una crema caliente que te irá bien. Yo no podía ver nada, no me dejaba mover la cabeza. Tardé tiempo en entender que había eyaculado encima de mí”, fue uno de los testimonios de una víctima.

Tras destaparse el caso, el Atlético de Madrid anunció que rompía su vínculo con Briñas y que abría una investigación interna para determinar posibles casos en el seno del club.