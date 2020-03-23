madridActualizado:
Las cifras de este lunes del coronavirus siguen ascendiendo. Los casos de contagio llegan hasta los 33.089, 4.517 casos más en 24 horas ya que los contabilizados de este domingo fueron 28.572. Esto supone un incremento total del 14%, la misma variación que ayer. Del total contagiados, hay 3.310 que son profesionales sanitarios.
En el número de fallecidos también hay un crecimiento grave. 462 en un día: este lunes se contabilizan 2.182 fallecidos, mientras que este domingo había 1.720. Sin embargo, otro día más la buena noticia sigue siendo que los curados también crecen: en todo el país ya se han dado 3.355 altas hospitalarias, un incremento de 780 con respecto a los datos del domingo. Más del 10% dados de altas.
Este fin de semana también se han dado las primeras altas de las UCI por casos de coronavirus, aunque sigue habiendo 2.355 en todo el país. Las cifras siguen siendo altas y las UCI, sobre todo las de la Comunidad de Madrid, están saturadas. Sin embargo, el porcentaje de enfermos hosppitalizaos se reduce progresivamente dl 15% a algo menos del 15%, según los datos del ministerio de Sanidad.
"Parece que hay una tendencia a mantenerse, aunque hay que tener cuidado porque puede deberse a algún retraso en las notificaciones. Estos días van a ser cruciales para que no demos un paso atrás", ha explicado el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón.
El porcentaje de enfermos hospitalizados por coronavirus que se encuentran en unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI) se reduce progresivamente, del 15 % a algo menos del 13 %, una pequeña reducción que da "cierta esperanza de que el problema se va conteniendo".
