La vicepresidenta espanyola Carmen Calvo, ingressada per una infecció respiratòria

La vicepresidenta primera del Govern espanyol, Carmen Calvo, està ingressada a la Clínica Ruber de Madrid per una infecció respiratòria des de la tarda de diumenge, tal com ha informat l'Executiu.

Quan es conegui el resultat de la prova de coronavirus es farà pública la informació

Calvo, funcionària de carrera i de 62 anys, s'ha sotmès a diverses proves, també al test de coronavirus. "Quan es conegui el resultat d'aquesta prova, es farà pública la informació", ha anunciat aquest dilluns la Secretaria d'Estat de Comunicació a través d'un comunicat.



Segons el mateix text, després d'acudir a aquest centre hospitalari privat -el que li correspon "d'acord amb els convenis de Muface"-, els sanitaris van decidir que es quedés allà durant la nit, per rebre el tractament prescrit per a la infecció respiratòria.



En les últimes setmanes Calvo ha estat en contacte amb les dues integrants del gabinet que han donat positiu en coronavirus, les ministres Irene Montero (Igualtat) i Carolina Darias (Política Territorial). La parella del president del Govern espanyol, Begoña Gómez, també ha donat positiu.



Dimecres passat, a més, Calvo va assistir al ple de Congrés en què hi va haver un nombre reduït de diputats. Hi ha diversos membres de la cambra que han comunicat haver donat positiu en les proves de diagnòstic, entre ells la vicepresidenta primera, Ana Pastor.

