Medios de comunicación en el 1-O El juez del 1-O cita como investigados a los directores de TV3 y Catalunya Ràdio

El Juzgado de Barcelona que estudia la organización del 1-0 ha citado a los directores de la televisión y radio públicas catalanas, que tendrán que declarar el próximo 23 de enero.

Vicent Sanchís, director de la televisión pública catalana, tendrá que declarar junto a Saül Gordillo, su homólogo en la radio, como investigado en la pieza sobre la organización del 1-O. | EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona que investiga la organización del 1-O ha citado como investigados al director de TVC, Vicent Sanchis, y al de Catalunya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo.

Según han informado fuentes de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), el juez los ha citado a declarar el 23 de enero.

Se trata del mismo juzgado que ya citó a declarar a la presidenta en funciones de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), Núria Llorach, en octubre.

