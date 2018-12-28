Público
Miguelianos Condenado a nueve años de cárcel el líder de la secta de los Miguelianos por abusos sexuales

La Audiencia de Pontevedra confirma el fallo del TSXG y sentencia al Miguel Rosendo da Silva por abusos sexuales continuados "con prevalimiento y penetración" a una de las mujeres que le habían denunciado. Ha sido absuelto de los demás delitos que se le imputaban.

La Audiencia de Pontevedra ha condenado a nueve años de prisión a Miguel Rosendo da Silva, el líder de la Orden y Mandato de San Miguel Arcángel, conocida como los Miguelianos, por abusos sexuales.

El fallo, que ha sido confirmado por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia (TSXG), considera a Rosendo autor de un delito de abusos sexuales continuados "con prevalimiento y penetración" a una de las mujeres que le habían denunciado.

Ha sido absuelto, por su parte, del resto de delitos por los que había sido juzgado, entre ellos, asociación ilícita, delitos contra la integridad moral, cinco cargos de delitos de coacciones, agresión sexual continuada y un segundo delito de abuso sexual continuado.

El tribunal ha absuelto también al resto de los acusados -Ivana Lima, Iria Quiñones, Belén Esmerodes y José Carlos Acevedo-, que se enfrentaban a dos años de prisión por asociación ilícita, al formar parte de esta presunta secta.

Junto a ellos, la Audiencia de Pontevedra exonera a Dolores Espiñeira y Esteban Riobó, los dos integrantes de los Miguelianos que confirmaron los abusos y prácticas sexuales y pseudoreligiosas por parte del líder de esta presunta secta hacia las consagradas.

Para ambos, que figuraban en la causa en la doble condición de acusados y víctimas, la Fiscalía solicitaba 11 meses de prisión.

Para Miguel Rosendo, que está en libertad desde principios de diciembre tras cumplir el máximo de cuatro años de prisión preventiva, la Fiscalía pedía inicialmente una condena de 66 años de prisión.

