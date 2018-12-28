El Seprona de la Guardia Civil ha localizado al cazador que aparece en un vídeo difundido por el Pacma en el que maltrata brutalmente hasta la muerte a un zorro durante una cacería ne Huesca. Se trata de un vecino de la localidad que ha sido identificado como autor del maltrato y muerte del animal y al que se le imputa un delito contra la fauna, según ha informado el Heraldo.
La identificación tuvo lugar el jueves, cuando el vídeo llegó a un grupo de Wathsapp del que forman parte agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Guardia Civil. El Equipo del Seprona de la Guardia Civil de Huesca realizó las gestiones pertinentes para confirmar la veracidad de lo reflejado en el vídeo y la identidad de la persona que aparece en él y, durante la mañana de este viernes, se localizó al supuesto autor de los hechos, que ha reconocido ser la persona que se ve en el vídeo.
Se trata de un varón de 35 años, cazador y sin antecedentes por hechos similares, al cual se le imputa un delito de maltrato animal con resultado de muerte. La diligencias instruidas se han remitido al Decanato de los Juzgados de Huesca.
