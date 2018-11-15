Público
Menores no acompañados Marlaska abre la puerta a la repatriación de menores migrantes

El ministro del Interior ha afirmado que en la repatriación "debe prevalecer el interés superior del menor".

Decenas de menores migrantes no acompañados, (menas) duermen en las calles de Ceuta al margen de los sistemas de protección. La ONG Save the Children denuncia que estos niños son tratados como extranjeros y no reciben la protección suficiente.- PEDRO ARMESTRE/ SAVE THE CHILDREN

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha explicado hoy que el Gobierno está trabajando con los países de origen de los menores extranjeros no acompañados (conocidos como menas) para su posible repatriación "siempre que se garantice el interés superior" del menor.

Marlaska ha respondido así a preguntas de los periodistas en un desayuno informativo en el que ha insistido en que la atención y tutela de estos chicos compete a varias administraciones e instituciones, desde la Fiscalía a las comunidades autónomas.

"Está en juego el bienestar de los menores", ha subrayado el titular de Interior, quien ha recordado el crédito extraordinario de 40 millones que el Ejecutivo ha repartido recientemente entre comunidades autónomas ante el incremento de las llegadas de menas en los últimos meses, que suman ya casi 12.000.

Junto a ello, está estudiando su posible repatriación con los países de procedencia, aunque se optará por ellas "siempre que se garantice el interés superior" de los menores, ha zanjado.

