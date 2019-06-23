Público
Los microhíbridos con etiqueta ECO pueden ser más contaminantes que un diésel o gasolina

Así lo ha denunciado la OCU, que afirma que otorgar la etiqueta ECO se ha convertido en un "reclamo comercial" de las marcas. 

20/4/2019 - Entra en vigor la obligatoriedad de llevar el distintivo ambiental de la DGT para circular por la ciudad de Madrid | EFE/ Víctor Ocaña

Distintivo ambiental de la DGT para circular por la ciudad de Madrid | EFE/ Víctor Ocaña

Cada vez más vehículos reciben la pegatina ECO. Esto se debe al aumento de los microhíbridos, por los que cada vez apuestan más marcas. Sin embargo, estos automóviles, en muchas ocasiones, contaminan más que otros con etiqueta C. Las voces críticas han comenzado a levantarse contra este distintivo de la Dirección General de Tráfico. Así, la Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) se ha pronunciado en este sentido afirmando que otorgar la pegatina ECO se ha convertido en un "reclamo comercial" de las marcas. 

La OCU ha explicado que muchos de los vehículos que cuentan con este distintivo son modelos muy potentes y de grandes dimensiones que recurren a la microhibridación para poder circular con normalidad, aunque, en realidad, estos contaminan más que un automóvil diésel o gasolina, con distintivo C, según recoge Caranddirver

En un comunicado, la OCU ha sentenciado que "la etiqueta ecológica se ha convertido en un reclamo comercial de las marcas que aprovechan el menor coste de los microhíbridos frente a otras tecnologías menos contaminantes para vender este tipo de modelos claramente favorecidos por el sistema de concesión de etiquetas ecológicas, aunque en muchos casos sean en realidad más contaminantes que otros vehículos más baratos". Y ha tachado el actual sistema de "injusto" por lo que debe ser revisado. 

