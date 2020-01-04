Miles de personas se manifiestan en Madrid "en defensa de la Constitución"

Quince mil personas, según fuentes policiales, se han manifestado este sábado en el centro de Madrid "en defensa de la Constitución y de la unidad del país", en una convocatoria que se ha producido a través de las redes sociales.
Varios centenares de los manifestantes se han dirigido desde la plaza de Colón hasta la carrera de San Jerónimo, en los aledaños del Congreso de los Diputados, donde se celebra la sesión de investidura del candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, a pesar de que los organizadores habían advertido de que la manifestación finalizaba en la citada plaza.
La marcha había sido convocada a través de las redes sociales de una cuenta de Twitter Porlasociedad bajo el lema "por el futuro de España".
Desde la esquina de la calle de Alcalá y la de Goya, los manifestantes, que portaban numerosas banderas españolas, han coreado lemas como "yo soy español, español, español", "somos españoles, no somos fachas" o "fuera Sánchez".
En la plaza de Colón, un joven ha leído un manifiesto en el que ha dicho que están "demostrando que la sociedad esta preocupada por la situación política" y ha añadido: "Somos gente corriente que ha salido a la calle para manifestarnos en defensa de la Constitución, defender la unidad del país y pedir que nuestro futuro no dependa de partidos que quieran romper España".
