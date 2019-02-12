Público
Modilac y Blemil Sanidad pide no consumir alimentos infantiles de Modilac y Blemil por alerta de salmonelosis

Imagen de la fachada de una farmacia. EUROPA PRESS.

La Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aecosan) recomienda no consumir algunos de los productos de alimentación infantil de las marcas Modilac y Blemil, tras los casos de salmonelosis que han tenido lugar en Europa, ninguno de ellos en España. 

El pasado 25 de enero, la Aecosan publicó una alerta sobre el brote de Salmonella Poona en lactantes en Francia. Esta infección estaba asociada con el consumo de alimentos infantiles a base de arroz de la marca Modilac fabricados en España. Desde que se dio esta notificación se han detectado nuevos casos en Francia, Bélgica y Luxemburgo.

A raíz de esta noticia, se han realizado numerosos controles y análisis de sanidad, aunque por el momento los resultados han sido negativos según Aecosan. 

La fábrica en Asturias

Como medida preventiva, la fábrica situada en Asturias ha suspendido su fabricación y también ha retirado del mercado todos los posibles productos afectados. También han sido retirados otros productos procedentes de los Laboratorios Ordesa, S.A.

Los productos retirados son: Blemil Plus 1 arroz, de 400 g. (lotes 1068-132, 1087-122, 1927-124, 2698-137, 3097-126 y 3408-141) y Blemil Plus 2 arroz, de 400 g. (lotes 1088-190, 1107-173, 1107-173X, 1937-176, 2698-197, 2698-197X, 3107-180 y 3408-204).

Aecosan solicita máxima difusión en esta alerta alimenticia y por ello también se lo ha notificado al Consejo de Colegios Farmacéuticos de España y a la Asociación Española de Pediatría. Al ser productos de larga duración también piden a los usuarios que se abstengan de consumirlos

