Las enfermedades del sistema circulatorio y el cáncer son la principal causa de muerte en los Estados miembros de la Unión Europea (UE), según se desprende de los últimos datos referidos publicados hoy por Eurostat que hacen referencia a 2017.
Bulgaria fue el país que mayor proporción de muertes acumuló por enfermedades del sistema circulatorio (con un 66%), seguida de países como Rumanía (58%) y Lituania (57%). España, sin embargo, aparece en el puesto 23 de los 27 países comunitarios, con un 30% de muertes por enfermedades del sistema circulatorio, sólo superado por Bélgica, Países Bajos, Francia y Dinamarca.
El cáncer representa la segunda causa de muerte en los Estados miembros y junto con las enfermedades de tipo circulatorio, acumulan más de la mitad de los decesos: los datos van del 52% en Francia (datos de 2016) al 82% en Bulgaria. En el caso de España, las muertes por temas circulatorios y por cáncer tienen una incidencia parecida y, en total, representarían el 55% de las muertes.
Después de estas dos enfermedades, la tercera causa principal de muerte en la mayoría de los Estados miembros de la UE fueron las enfermedades del sistema respiratorio. Países como España, Malta, Irlanda, Dinamarca o Grecia –entre otros– presentan los datos más elevados de decesos de tipo respiratorio.
En el análisis de Eurostat cobra importancia la tasa de mortalidad de cada país comunitario. Bulgaria presentó la tasa de mortalidad más alta de la UE, con 1.631 muertes por 100.000 habitantes, seguido de Rumanía (1.488) y Letonia (1.485). En el extremo opuesto, la tasa más baja se registró en Francia (838) y España (844), por delante de Italia (875), Luxemburgo (911), Suecia (916) y Malta (927).
