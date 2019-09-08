Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Muere un montañero en el collado del pico Palas, en el municipio de Sallent de Gállego (Huesca)

Una vez localizada, la persona fallecida fue trasladada hasta el helipuerto de Panticosa y de allí la funeraria al anatómico forense de Jaca.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de una montaña nevada. EFE/Archivo

Imagen de archivo de una montaña nevada. EFE/Archivo

Un montañero ha muerto este fin de semana en el collado del pico Palas, en el municipio oscense de Sallent de Gállego, según ha informado la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Huesca y la Benemérita.

Sobre las 13.50 horas de este sábado se ha recibido un aviso en la central del 062 de la Guardia Civil alertando de que un montañero, J.R.C. de 65 años y de Cornella de Llobregat (Barcelona), había sufrido un accidente en la citada zona y, según su compañero de actividad, se encontraba fallecido.

El helicóptero de la Guardia Civil con base en Huesca y especialistas del Equipo de Rescate e Intervención en Montaña (EREIM) de Panticosa llegan al lugar indicado mediante coordenadas, donde se encontraba el cuerpo del fallecido junto a dos bomberos franceses y el compañero de actividad.

Una vez localizada, la persona fallecida fue trasladada hasta el helipuerto de Panticosa y de allí la funeraria al anatómico forense de Jaca.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad