Los agentes no se descartan ninguna hipótesis sobre las circunstancias en las que se produjo el fallecimiento.

Dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra en una imagen de archivo / EFE

Una mujer de 49 años ha sido hallada muerta con evidentes signos de violencia en su domicilio de El Vendrell (Tarragona), según han informado hoy los Mossos d'Esquadra. Los agentes continúan investigando las circunstancias en las que se produjo el crimen e intentan esclarecer si se trata de un caso de violencia machista.

El cuerpo de la mujer se encontró ayer sobre las 19.30 horas  en su domicilio, en la calle Mimosa del municipio tarraconense. 

Aunque no se descarta ninguna hipótesis sobre las circunstancias en las que se produjo el suceso, incluso la posibilidad de que la muerte se deba a un accidente, la investigación parece descartar que se trate de un caso de violencia machista, según fuentes próximas al caso.

Los agentes acudieron al domicilio después de que unos amigos de la víctima alertaran por teléfono de que se habían encontrado a la mujer muerta en el jardín de su casa.

La víctima, de nacionalidad española, estaba separada y vivía en esa casa con su hijo, de 19 años.

Agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) del Camp de Tarragona de los Mossos se han hecho cargo de las investigaciones por orden del juzgado de instrucción número 7 de El Vendrell, que ha decretado el secreto de las diligencias.

Probablemente este jueves mismo se practique la autopsia al cadáver.

