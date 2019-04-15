Público
Murcia Un grupo de ladrones asalta una vivienda en Murcia y mata de un disparo a su propietario

La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer estos hechos, ocurridos en la pedanía muleña de Yéchar, y busca a los presuntos asaltantes, según han informado fuentes próximas al caso.

Imagen de archivo de la Policía Nacional. / Policía Nacional

Un grupo de personas ha asaltado en la madrugada de este lunes una vivienda con la intención de robar en su interior y ha disparado presuntamente con un arma de fuego a su propietario, causándole la muerte, según las primeras hipótesis que maneja la Guardia Civil. La Benemérita ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer estos hechos, ocurridos en la pedanía muleña de Yéchar, y busca a los presuntos asaltantes, según han informado fuentes próximas al caso.

Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 2.30 horas, cuando el '1-1-2' ha recibido una llamada alertando del suceso. Al lugar se ha desplazado personal sanitario de la Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias Sanitarias del 061, que sólo ha podido certificar el fallecimiento de la víctima, de mediana edad, como consecuencia del disparo por arma de fuego recibido.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

