La Policía Nacional ha desalojado el edificio de la Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid por el hallazgo de un obús de la Guerra Civil, según ha informado un portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
Los encargados de las obras de rehabilitación del edificio, situado en el número 4 de la avenida de Juan Herrera, cerca de Ciudad Universitaria, han encontrado el proyectil bélico, un obús de 25 centímetros de largo empleado en la Guerra Civil española, en una zona que fue frente de contienda.
Aquí tienes el obus que ha aplazado mi entrega de proyectos 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XUVEtVlRDg— Borja Rodiño (@BorjaRodi) 18 de marzo de 2019
Tras el aviso, hasta el lugar han acudido técnicos del Tedax de la Policía Nacional, que tras desalojar a los estudiantes y personal de la Escuela, se han llevado protegido el proyectil. Poco después, la Escuela ha vuelto a la normalidad y ya han podido regresar a las clases.
