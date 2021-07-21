madridActualizado:
Hace unos días la selección noruega de balonmano playa desafiaba las normas del bikini obligatorio y decidían jugar con mayas y top. Sin embargo, parece que el mundo del deporte sigue estando pendiente del vestuario de las mujeres. Es el caso de Olivia Breen, campeona paralímpica de salto de longitud, criticada por usar un pantalón "demasiado corto".
Una de las juezas del campeonato inglés en el que participaba Olivia criticó su vestimenta categorizándola de inapropiada y demasiado corta. "Me quedé sin palabras, siempre he usado el mismo estilo de pantalón deportivo, diseñado específicamente para competir y esperaba llevarlos en Tokio, compartía la deportista en sus redes sociales.
"Dudo sobre si a un hombre se le habría criticado de manera similar por su vestimenta, espero que otras mujeres del mundo del deporte no tengan los mismos problemas que he tenido yo", "las mujeres no deberían avergonzarnos por la ropa que decidamos llevar en competición, sino que deberíamos llevar lo que nos haga sentirnos cómodas y a gusto", añadía la atleta.
