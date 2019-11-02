Almudena Curbelo, hija del presidente del Cabildo de La Gomera Casimiro Curbelo, una amiga suya y la pareja de ésta han sido los únicos aprobados sin fallo en las oposiciones a Enfermería del Servicio Canario de Salud (SCS), según ha publicado Canariasahora.
Aunque el medio no ha desvelado ninguna irregularidad en el proceso, destaca por su anomalía, ya que son los únicos tres candidatos de entre más de diez mil que no han errado en ninguna de las preguntas. En las pasadas oposiciones de 2016 ningún estudiante fue capaz de conseguir estos resultados.
Aunque no haya denuncias formales, sí ha habido quejas, ya que algunas personajes se quejaron de la falta de precinto de algunos de los paquetes que contenían los test de evaluación, según informa El Mundo.
Desde Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) ven complicado que se haya podido filtrar el examen, aunque ofrecen el apoyo de la plataforma para presentar cualquier denuncia por parte de los afectados: "Si alguien tiene una prueba fehaciente de que las preguntas del examen pudieron darse a conocer antes de la convocatoria, ofrezco mi nombre y al sindicato que represento para llevar los hechos ante la Fiscalía", ha declarado Francisco Bautitsta, secretario general de la Federación de Servicios Públicos de UGT, al rotativo de Unidad Editorial.
