Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales La Audiencia Nacional anula los estatutos del sindicato de prostitutas

La Audiencia Nacional ha declarado la nulidad de los estatutos del sindicato OTRAS al considerar que el ámbito funcional de actuación de un sindicato no puede comprender actividades que no pueden ser objeto de un contrato de trabajo válido.

La Audiencia Nacional anula los estatutos del sindicato de trabajadoras sexuales | EFE

La Audiencia Nacional ha declarado la nulidad de los estatutos del sindicato de prostitutas Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales (OTRAS) al considerar que el ámbito funcional de actuación de un sindicato no puede comprender actividades que no pueden ser objeto de un contrato de trabajo válido como es la prostitución.

En su sentencia, la Sala de lo Social estima parcialmente las demandas presentadas por la Comisión de Investigación de Malos Tratos a Mujeres y la Plataforma 8 de marzo de Sevilla, a las que se adhirió la Fiscalía, que expuso en la vista que los estatutos impugnados resultaban fraudulentos al reconocer la laboralidad de la prostitución por cuenta ajena.

El sindicato de prostitutas OTRAS defendía por su parte que su ámbito funcional era el de "actividades relacionadas con el trabajo sexual en todas sus vertientes", además de la prostitución, lo que incluía actividades como las realizadas por los trabajadores de alterne, los bailarines eróticos, los actores porno y los centros de masaje.

(Habrá ampliación)


