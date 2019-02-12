Madrid y Barcelona son las ciudades donde se necesita más tiempo para pagar una vivienda, 28 y 31 años respectivamente, o entre el 33 % y 39 % de la renta al alquiler, según la herramienta lanzada por ING para facilitar la búsqueda de la mejor zona para vivir. Incluso en determinados barrios como Torre Baró, de Barcelona, este porcentaje escala hasta el 70,6 %.
De hecho, aunque los expertos recomiendan no dedicar más del 30%-35% de la renta a pagar el alquiler de la vivienda, de media en Barcelona y Madrid se supera esta cantidad, mientras que en Bilbao, Sevilla y Valencia este porcentaje baja al 28,9%, 28,09 % y 27,85 % respectivamente.
Teniendo en cuenta los precios actuales y en el caso de dedicar el 30 % de la renta a la compra de vivienda, Barcelona es la ciudad cuyos habitantes dedicarían más tiempo (31 años) a esta finalidad. Le siguen Madrid (28 años), Bilbao (21 años), Sevilla (20 años) y Valencia (18 años).
Por barrios, el Gotico en Barcelona sería donde más años (65) se tardaría en pagar una vivienda, seguido por Cortes en Madrid (59 años). Asimismo, la herramienta señala que los ocho barrios con mayores rentas brutas por hogar de las ciudades analizadas se encuentran en Madrid con los barrios de El Viso y Piovera a la cabeza (100.00 euros y 97.000 euros, respectivamente al año).
En Barcelona destaca Les Torres y Pedralbes (81.000 euros y 80.000 euros); en Valencia El Pla Del Remei y La Gran Vía (54.000 euros cada uno); en Bilbao Abando e Indautxu (55.000 euros y 54.000 euros); y en Sevilla Santan Clara y Bami (52.000 euros y 50.000 euros).
Según la plataforma, los barrios con rentas más altas se sitúan en zonas más alejadas del centro, mientras que en el centro de las ciudades predominan rentas inferiores a la media.
