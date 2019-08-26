Las obras de la calle Bailén, parte de la renovación de Plaza de España, han sido paralizadas este fin de semana tras encontrarse restos arqueológicos que datan del siglo XVI, correspondientes a las antiguas Caballerizas Reales de la Regalada, levantadas durante el reinado de Felipe II.
Según han explicado a Europa Press fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, estos restos corresponden a muros y tabiques realizados en ladrillo y calicanto. Este descubrimiento ha provocado que, como ha adelantado ABC, se paralicen los trabajos que se estaban realizando en el túnel de la calle Bailén en el tramo frente al Senado, que comenzaron el pasado 5 de agosto.
Así, han añadido que, de momento, se desconoce cuánto tiempo va a durar esta pausa en la obras, ya que depende del valor de los restos y de si se encuentran más.
Se desconoce durante cuánto tiempo va a durar la pausa
No obstante, continúan las obras en Ferraz, que comenzaron el pasado jueves y que afectan a las rampas de conexión de esta vía y el nudo de la Cuesta de San Vicente.
Por último, desde el Ayuntamiento de la capital han asegurado que esta semana se mandará el plan de trabajo al área de Patrimonio de la Comunidad de Madrid "para que lo apruebe", ya que "no se hará nada sin su visto bueno".
