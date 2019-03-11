Público
Las protestas han sido convocadas por la Coordinadora Estatal para la Defensa del Sistema Público de Pensiones, que afirma que la lucha será "de forma pacífica, pero sin dar un paso atrás". 

Pensionistas y jubilados vascos han vuelto a manifestarse este lunes en San Sebastián en demanda de pensiones 'dignas', de 1.080 euros al mes como mínimo. - EFE

Los pensionistas vuelven a movilizarse este lunes en defensa de las pensiones. - EFE

Los pensionistas vuelven este lunes a movilizarse en varias ciudades españolas convocados por la Coordinadora Estatal para la Defensa del Sistema Público de Pensiones (COESPE), coincidiendo con el centenario de las primeras pensiones públicas de vejez en nuestro país.

En una nota remitida esta noche a Efe, COESPE recuerda "la publicación en la Gaceta de Madrid, hoy Boletín Oficial del Estado, del Real Decreto del Seguro Obligatorio del Retiro Obrero, el 11 de marzo de 1919", lo que, añaden ,"fueron las primeras pensiones públicas de vejez en España, con aportaciones del Estado y de la patronal".

La concentración coincide con el centenario de las primeras pensiones públicas de vejez en nuestro país

"Un derecho conquistado por el movimiento obrero después de huelgas, represión y cárcel", refiere la nota de COESPE, que justifica en esa lucha su presencia en las calles "de forma pacífica, pero sin dar un paso atrás". COESPE afirma que "gobierne quien gobierne" defienden "el futuro y el bienestar de quienes aún tienen mucha vida por delante".

El pasado 15 de diciembre los pensionistas se movilizaron por la mejora de las pensiones, el mantenimiento del sistema público y la petición de una pensión mínima de 1.080 euros al mes y se manifestaron miles de personas en más de 70 ciudades españolas.

La concentración más multitudinaria –25.000 personas, según la Policía Municipal– tuvo lugar en Bilbao, mientras que Madrid acogió la otra gran marcha de la jornada, convocada por la Coordinadora Estatal por la Defensa del Sistema Público de Pensiones bajo el lema "Gobierne quien gobierne, las pensiones se defienden". Este lunes COESPE ha convocado una concentración en la madrileña Puerta del Sol a las 18.00 horas.

